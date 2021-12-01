Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

