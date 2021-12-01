Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

