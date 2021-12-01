Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 903 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,896,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.