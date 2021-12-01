Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,818 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 512.88 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

