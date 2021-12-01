Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 565 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

