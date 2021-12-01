Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 72.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

