Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $493,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,837 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

