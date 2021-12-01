Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $528,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,716,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TALO opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

