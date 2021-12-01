Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,601 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Gladstone Land worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $163,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.38 million, a PE ratio of -81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

