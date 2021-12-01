Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,034 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

