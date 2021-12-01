Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,763 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

