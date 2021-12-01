Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Volume of $1,407.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $1,407.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,664,888 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

