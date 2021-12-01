Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Lessened by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.