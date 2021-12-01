Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 51,035 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.