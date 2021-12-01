Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,637 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,372 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.75.

ZM stock opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.80 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.