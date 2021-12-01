Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after buying an additional 638,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

