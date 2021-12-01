Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,441 shares of company stock valued at $40,749,446. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.67 and a 200-day moving average of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

