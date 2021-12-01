Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

