PRIZM Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $513,422.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,904,206,470 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

