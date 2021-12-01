ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.