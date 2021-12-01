ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.29. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 411,404 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

