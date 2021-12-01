Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.74

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

