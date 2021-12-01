Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 517,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Daktronics by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

