Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,966,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

