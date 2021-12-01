Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after buying an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

