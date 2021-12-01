Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE:FMX opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

