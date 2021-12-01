Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 244,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

