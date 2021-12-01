PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 85.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 81,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

