Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at VTB Capital

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NILSY opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

