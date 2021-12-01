Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.32. 7,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,920. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

