PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 66,882 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.