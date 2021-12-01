PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 66,882 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $75,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

