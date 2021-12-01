PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $204,227.32 and $210.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,159.56 or 0.98066783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.00671980 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003057 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

