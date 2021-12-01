Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 289,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

