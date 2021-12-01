Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.