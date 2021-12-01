Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.65 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

