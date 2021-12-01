Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Decreased by Analyst

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FENC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.