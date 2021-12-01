Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

SBNY opened at $302.30 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

