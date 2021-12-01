Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Cut by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXR. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $204.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.