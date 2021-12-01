Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,292 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $79,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 360.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 27.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.39 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

