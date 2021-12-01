QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Tamar Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

