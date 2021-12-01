QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

