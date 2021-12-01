Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.59

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 7098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.