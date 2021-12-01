Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 218,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.