RAMP (RAMP) Reaches Market Cap of $117.56 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $117.56 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,857,012 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

