Raymond James Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $112.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.53 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.