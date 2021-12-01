Raymond James Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $112.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.53 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
