Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,523 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.