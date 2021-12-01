Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 30,114 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.