Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 28,410 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.87 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.