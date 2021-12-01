Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

