Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 26,366 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60.

